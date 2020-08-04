Jared Cannonier Targets Alternate Spot For Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa

Jared Cannonier is aiming for an alternate spot in case something goes awry with Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa.

Cannonier is on tap to face former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker on the UFC 254 card on Oct. 24. One month prior, a title bout between middleweight champion Adesanya and Costa is likely to take place. If the UFC is looking for a potential replacement option, Cannonier is a willing participant.

Jared Cannonier Wants Alternate Spot For Adesanya vs. Costa

Cannonier appeared on MMAJunkie Radio and expressed his desire to fill in for the likely UFC 253 main event if he’s needed.

“I’m ready to be an alternate, and I’m ready for my contender fight,” Cannonier told MMA Junkie Radio. “As far as my therapist, he feels more comfortable me actually fighting the octagon in October. The more time the better for the repair, so October is the time we talked about. … Hopefully with that offer, the prospect of being the alternate for the title fight, so things are happening. I’m back, hold tight, and get ready.”

Cannonier is riding a three-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s beaten David Branch, Anderson Silva, and Jack Hermansson. He hasn’t suffered a loss since May 2018.

As for Whittaker, he is coming off a unanimous decision win over Darren Till. This was Whittaker’s first bout since his UFC middleweight title loss to Adesanya back in Oct. 2019.