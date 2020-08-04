Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Jared Cannonier Targets Alternate Spot For Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Jared Cannonier
Jared Cannonier (Photo: Alexandre Schneider/Getty)

Jared Cannonier is aiming for an alternate spot in case something goes awry with Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa.

Cannonier is on tap to face former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker on the UFC 254 card on Oct. 24. One month prior, a title bout between middleweight champion Adesanya and Costa is likely to take place. If the UFC is looking for a potential replacement option, Cannonier is a willing participant.

Jared Cannonier Wants Alternate Spot For Adesanya vs. Costa

Cannonier appeared on MMAJunkie Radio and expressed his desire to fill in for the likely UFC 253 main event if he’s needed.

“I’m ready to be an alternate, and I’m ready for my contender fight,” Cannonier told MMA Junkie Radio. “As far as my therapist, he feels more comfortable me actually fighting the octagon in October. The more time the better for the repair, so October is the time we talked about. … Hopefully with that offer, the prospect of being the alternate for the title fight, so things are happening. I’m back, hold tight, and get ready.”

Cannonier is riding a three-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s beaten David Branch, Anderson Silva, and Jack Hermansson. He hasn’t suffered a loss since May 2018.

As for Whittaker, he is coming off a unanimous decision win over Darren Till. This was Whittaker’s first bout since his UFC middleweight title loss to Adesanya back in Oct. 2019.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
SourceMMAJunkie

Trending Articles

Boxing

Mike Tyson Responds To George Foreman’s Concern Over Roy Jones Jr. Bout

Mike Tyson has responded to the concerns of fellow boxing legend George Foreman. Tyson is scheduled to take on...
Read more
MMA

UFC Welterweight Mike Perry Issues Apology Following Restaurant Incident

Mike Perry has issued a statement following his incident at a restaurant in Lubbock, Texas. Perry came under fire...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Won’t Entertain Conor McGregor vs. Manny Pacquiao Rumors

UFC president Dana White isn't interested in entertaining the rumors of Conor McGregor vs. Manny Pacquiao. The fighting future...
Read more
UFC

Tyron Woodley Says Colby Covington Bout Is Nearly Finalized: ‘This Is The Biggest Fight Of My Career’

Tyron Woodley says he and Colby Covington will share the Octagon together very soon. Woodley and Covington have had...
Read more
UFC

Joanne Calderwood Releases Statement After Loss & Fainting Backstage

Joanne Calderwood's plan did not come to fruition on Saturday night. Calderwood, who already had a title shot, risked...
Read more

Latest MMA News

MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov Plans To ‘Drown’ Justin Gaethje At UFC 254

Khabib Nurmagomedov respects Justin Gaethje but he has no plans to take it easy on "The Highlight." Nurmagomedov is...
Read more
MMA

Jared Cannonier Targets Alternate Spot For Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa

Jared Cannonier is aiming for an alternate spot in case something goes awry with Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa.
Read more
MMA

Conor McGregor Explains How Being Hesitant On Kick Impacted First Fight With Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor has taken some time to reflect on his March 2016 loss to Nate Diaz. McGregor first fought...
Read more
MMA

Kevin Lee Says He’d Help GSP Train For Khabib Nurmagomedov

Kevin Lee is willing to assist Georges St-Pierre in preparation for Khabib Nurmagomedov. It's no secret that St-Pierre and...
Read more
Boxing

Mike Tyson Responds To George Foreman’s Concern Over Roy Jones Jr. Bout

Mike Tyson has responded to the concerns of fellow boxing legend George Foreman. Tyson is scheduled to take on...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Thinks Edmen Shahbazyan Gassed Early Against Derek Brunson

UFC president Dana White believes Edmen Shahbazyan ran out of steam by round two against Derek Brunson. Shahbazyan had...
Read more
MMA

Khamzat Chimaev Thinks Donald Cerrone Bout Would Be An ‘Easy Win’

UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev thinks he'd easily defeat Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone. Chimaev has quickly become a force to be...
Read more
UFC

Tyron Woodley Says Colby Covington Bout Is Nearly Finalized: ‘This Is The Biggest Fight Of My Career’

Tyron Woodley says he and Colby Covington will share the Octagon together very soon. Woodley and Covington have had...
Read more
MMA

UFC Welterweight Mike Perry Issues Apology Following Restaurant Incident

Mike Perry has issued a statement following his incident at a restaurant in Lubbock, Texas. Perry came under fire...
Read more
UFC

Joanne Calderwood Releases Statement After Loss & Fainting Backstage

Joanne Calderwood's plan did not come to fruition on Saturday night. Calderwood, who already had a title shot, risked...
Read more
UFC

Jennifer Maia Will Receive Next Title Shot According To Dana White

Jennifer Maia's next fight will be for UFC gold, Dana White announced after UFC Vegas 5. In the co-main...
Read more
MMA

UFC on ESPN+ 31 Promotional Guidelines Payouts: Derek Brunson Tops The List

The UFC on ESPN+ 31 promotional guidelines payouts are in. On Aug. 1, UFC on ESPN+ 31 took place...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube