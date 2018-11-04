UFC 230 Highlights: Jared Cannonier Upsets David Branch With Knockout Victory

The UFC middleweight division has now welcomed another top contender. On the main card of UFC 230 from Madison Square Garden, Jared Cannonier upset top ten ranked David Branch inside the Octagon.

For the most part, Cannonier was able to defend Branch’s takedowns and ground attack nicely. When things established themselves on the feet, Cannonier’s power was able to get the job done. Cannonier landed a shot that planted Branch down on the canvas. He followed it up with some hellacious ground-and-pound on the mat.

After some big strikes, the referee stepped in and called the fight off. Cannonier will likely be receiving a big match-up in his next Octagon appearance. Check out some of the highlights from his performance here: