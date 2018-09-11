Jarred Brooks Puked Himself Into Unconsciousness After UFC 228

UFC flyweight Jarred Brooks picked up an impressive victory over the weekend in Dallas, Texas. Brooks stepped in to fight Roberto Sanchez on five days notice, replacing the injured Ryan Benoit.

Brooks was able to pick up a hard-fought split decision win over Sanchez after a slow start. While he may have been able to make the weight and get the job done, it took a toll on his body. After the fight, Brooks puked into a bucket backstage profusely.

In fact, when he tried to get back to his feet, he passed out. He had this to say to media after UFC 228 (via MMA Junkie):

“I stood up and all of a sudden I just lost consciousness,” Brooks said. “I think it was from puking, I puked in like those big buckets that I gave you, those BODYARMOR buckets.

“And I puked about half that bucket full and all of a sudden I got back up, and yeah I passed out. I got my big manager, he’s about 250 pounds, he lifted me over his head and to the doctor and that’s pretty much how it ended.”

Discussion: What do you think of Brooks’ episode after UFC 228? Let us know in the comments section below!