Jarrell Miller Fails Drug Test, MSG Fight With Anthony Joshua In Doubt

Anthony Joshua’s United States debut is currently in doubt. It has been revealed that opponent Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller failed a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) drug test for a banned substance ahead of the fight. Miller was scheduled to face Joshua on June 1 in New York City from Madison Square Garden.

Miller tested positive for GW 501516, also known as endurobol, which is a banned substance that can burn off excess fat, enhance endurance, and speed up recovery while in training. The Joshua camp released the following statement on the news:

“We have been informed by VADA that there has been an adverse finding in Jarrell Miller’s sample collected March 20th, 2019. We are working with all relevant parties and will update with more details soon. AJ’s preparation continues for June 1st at MSG.”

Miller’s co-promoter, Dmitriy Salita, also issued a statement on the matter to Boxing Scene:

“We are in the process of obtaining further information about VADA’s finding and will have more to say soon on this developing situation,” Salita said. “In the meantime, Jarrell continues to train for his June 1 fight against Anthony Joshua.”

Should Miller be forced off the card, any replacement opponent would have roughly a month-and-a-half to prepare. Also, Miller would be losing out on a $6.5 million payday, the biggest of his career by a lengthy margin.

Miller actually accused Joshua of using performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) recently in the build-up to their fight. However, Miller has a history of being punished for PEDs, as he was suspended for doing so as a kickboxer several years ago.

What do you think about Miller failing a drug test ahead of his fight with Joshua?