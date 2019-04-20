Jarrell Miller Fails Three Drug Tests, One For EPO

Heavyweight boxing contender Jarrell Miller fails a third drug test, one of them being for EPO, canceling his June fight with Anthony Joshua.

Boxing heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller has failed his third drug test, canceling his heavyweight championship bout with Anthony Joshua in June. Miller was denied his fight license by the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) after failing his first test for the banned substance GW1516.

In his second test, Miller tested positive for human growth hormone (HGH). Now, ESPN reports that Miller’s third test has come back positive for EPO, which is the same thing now-former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw tested positive for, subsequently receiving a two-year ban. The test also came back positive for GW1516 again.

Initially, Miller was scheduled to face Joshua inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 1. In the lead-up to the fight, Miller had actually accused Joshua of using performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs). Miller has a history with PEDs, receiving a nine-month ban from the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) as a kickboxer back in 2014.

Eddie Hearn is still scrambling to find a replacement opponent for Joshua, and will make the announcement as soon as Tuesday. It’s expected that United States Olympian Michael Hunter will be the man to step up. Hunter recently signed a promotional deal with Hearn.

What do you think about Miller failing a third drug test for EPO?