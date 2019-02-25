Jarrell Miller Plans To Stop Anthony Joshua In Seven Rounds

Heavyweight title challenger Jarrell Miller plans to stop division king Anthony Joshua inside seven rounds when they fight this summer.

Jarrell Miller is feeling very confident ahead of his clash with heavyweight boxing king Anthony Joshua (22-0, 21 KOs). Miller is currently undefeated in his boxing career with a record of 23-0-1. He is hoping to pull off one of the biggest upsets the division has ever seen against Joshua this summer.

Speaking at their press conference last week, Miller revealed his plan is to finish the Englishman inside of seven rounds (via Boxing Scene):

“I don’t need to think, I’ll just get it done. You’ve got to go b***s to b***s. If I ever doubted myself I would not have made it this far,” he said.

“The game plan’s to stop him in seven rounds. You know how I feel about AJ, and my back-story and where I come from and where we’re going.”

Joshua will be defending his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles against “Big Baby”. He makes his United States debut from Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 1st. With a successful title defense, Joshua could finally give a fight against the likes of fellow heavyweight greats Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder a serious look.

Do you think Miller will stop Joshua inside of seven rounds when they fight in June?