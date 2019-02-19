Jarrell Miller Shoves Anthony Joshua Across Stage During Staredown (Video)

Things just got real between Jarrell Miller and Anthony Joshua. The two men legitimately hate one another, and it really showed during their pre-fight press conference today. After exchanging insults on the mic, the two squared off for a staredown. However, Joshua must’ve gotten a little too close for Miller’s comfort, as he shoved the heavyweight champ across the stage. Check out the video here:

Joshua will be making his United States debut against Miller on June 1st. The fight will go down from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Joshua will be defending his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles against “Big Baby”. The Englishman has proven to be one of the more dominant heavyweights in the sport’s history. Of his 22 career victories (undefeated), 21 have come by way of knockout.

However, Miller is also undefeated with a record of 23-0-1. He defeated Bogdan Dinu via fourth-round knockout in November in his last fight. Miller is hoping to pull off one of the biggest upsets in boxing history against Joshua this summer. If he does, it will happen a few miles away from his hometown of Brooklyn, New York.

Who are you picking in Miller vs. Joshua in June?