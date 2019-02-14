Jarrell Miller: Anthony Joshua Making Big Mistake Fighting Me In My Hometown

Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller thinks boxing heavyweight king Anthony Joshua is making a huge mistake fighting him in his hometown of Brooklyn, New York.

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller will have the job of welcoming WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua to the United States. Miller and Joshua will meet on June 1st from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Speaking on the match-up to reporters this week, Miller promised to upset Joshua when he makes his fighting debut in America.

Miller said the Englishmen is making a big mistake fighting him at Madison Square Garden, as “Big Baby” is from nearby Brooklyn (via Boxing Scene):

“AJ is making a huge mistake coming over to fight me in my own backyard,” Miller said. “He wants to announce himself on the American stage, but all he’s doing is delivering me those belts by hand. It’s dog eat dog in the ring, and this dog has got a bigger bite. He’ll be leaving New York empty-handed.”

Joshua is one of the most dominant heavyweights the sport has seen in recent years. While he holds nearly every belt under the sun, Joshua has proven to be quite the knockout artist. His undefeated 22-0 record includes 21 victories by way of knockout. Joseph Parker was the only man who managed to drag the Englishman into a decision.

Now, Joshua faces Miller, also undefeated, who holds a record of 23-0-1. In his last outing, Miller defeated Bogdan Dinu via fourth-round knockout in November.

Do you think Miller will upset Joshua when they meet in Brooklyn?