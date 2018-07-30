Jason High Replaces Brian Foster in PFL 5 Headliner

There has been a big change to the PFL 5 card as its lost the main event fight that pitted Brian Foster against Natan Schulte in a lightweight showdown.

It was revealed on Monday afternoon (July 30, 2018) that an illness will keep Foster from competing. Now, Jason High will step in on short notice to fight in this headliner. If you recall, he lost his fight to Efrain Escudero at the PFL 2 event while Schulte has three points in the regular season from a win over Chris Wade at this same show.

PFL 5 is slated to go down on August 2nd in Long Island, N.Y at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum with the main card airing on NBCSN at 9 p.m. ET while the preliminary portion airing on Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m. ET.

It’s been well documented that under their new tournament style format, each fighter will compete in three regular season fights. Those with the best records will move on to a playoff and then the championship round.

Each tournament winner in the seven weight classes will be crowned champion and win a one million dollar purse. An additional three million dollars will be shared between other regular season and playoff competitors.

At the end of PFL 5, the top eight lightweight and light heavyweight fighters who get the most points will advance to a single elimination playoffs. This will lead to the finalists will compete on Dec. 31 for a division championship and a $1 million prize.

The Card

MAIN CARD (NBCSN, 9 p.m. ET)

Jason High vs. Natan Schulte

Brandon Halsey vs. Vinny Magalhaes

Luiz Firmino vs. Rashid Magomedov

Rakim Cleveland vs. Maxim Grishin

Will Brooks vs. Robert Watley

PRELIMINARY CARD (Facebook Live, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Artur Alibulatov vs. Dan Spohn

Efrain Escudero vs. Islam Mamedov

Arthur Estrazulas vs. Thiago Tavares

Yuki Kawana vs. Chris Wade

Do you plan on watching this event? Sound off in the comment section.