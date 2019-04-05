Jason Knight: Artem Lobov Will Never Fight BKFC Again

Tomorrow night at Bare Knuckle FC 5, former UFC combatants Artem Lobov and Jason Knight will be making their promotional debuts in the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi. But as dangerous an opponent as Jason Knight is, most of the buzz has been centered around a potential future matchup between Artem Lobov and Pauli Malignaggi after the slap heard ’round the world earlier this week.

Hell, even the BKFC advertised Jason Knight as being the man in the middle, saying that he is the only thing that stands between Artem Lobov and Paulie Malignaggi settling their score. But Jason Knight has other plans for BKFC and Lobov, and it begins with a game plan that will give him the best chance of victory (transcription via Bloody Elbow):

“I don’t plan on going out here and having a slug-fest with Artem Lobov,” Knight said on the Pull No Punches podcast. “That is what everyone is looking for, but I’m going to be moving. I’m going to have my head moving and my hands up.

“If he comes at me trying to knock me out, and doesn’t know how he is going to do it, he is going to be in for a long night,” Knight continued. “He tries to knock you out but he never thinks about how to do it. He’s gonna just throw looping punches straight from his waist with his chin in the air. He’s going to walk into a bunch of punches… he is probably one of the dumb asses that breaks his knuckles within the first round.”

As for Artem Lobov and Paulie Malignaggi having a big grudge match? Jason Knight assures that fans will not see that fight after all because Artem Lobov will never compete in BKFC ever again.

“I’m going to embarrass Artem Lobov and make sure he never fights Bareknuckle again,” Knight promised. That is my plan.”

Who is your pick for Artem Lobov vs. Jason Knight at Bare Knuckle FC 5 tomorrow night?