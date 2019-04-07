Jason Knight Feels He Was Robbed Of A Win Against Artem Lobov

Jason Knight believes his hand should’ve been raised last night (April 6).

Knight and Artem Lobov went one-on-one in their Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) debuts. Lobov was dropped in the opening seconds of the fight, but he returned the favor with a knockdown of his own. The two engaged in a wild and bloody fight for five rounds. Ultimately, Lobov won the bout via unanimous decision.

Jason Knight Opens Up On BKFC 5 Loss

Knight took to social media to express his belief that he was robbed of a victory. He said the following on his Twitter account:

"I may have got robbed and not got W but [Artem Lobov] on the way to the ICU may tell a different story! Much respect to him for a great war!"

Knight has been a fan favorite thanks to his fighting style, but he was released from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) after dropping four straight. Lobov had lost three in a row and asked for his release from the UFC. Lobov is set to collide with former boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi later this year. As for Knight, time will tell what’s next for “The Kid.”

