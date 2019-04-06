Jason Knight Getting Paid More in BKFC than UFC

Getting released and/or waived by the UFC has its perk if you ask new Bare Knuckle FC signee Jason Knight, who claims that he is getting paid more for his Bare Knuckle FC debut tonight against Artem Lobov than he did in his last UFC outing. That would only seem fair, what with the added dangers of getting punched in the face with bare knuckles as opposed to four-ounce gloves.

Some other UFC veterans who have ventured into the world of bare-knuckle boxing are Chris Leben and Chase Sherman, who will also be competing on tonight’s Bare Knuckle FC 5 card, Jony Hendrics, and Bec Rawlins. While it is not known how their salaries compare to what these fighters earned in the UFC, Jason Knight is happy to announce that he just received a bump in his salary (transcript via Bloody Elbow):

“I’m going to be making more than I made in my last UFC fight,” Jason Knight said on the “Pull No Punches” podcast.. “I think the money is pretty good. I lost my last one, I made $36,000. If everything goes the way it should, I’ll make more than that for sure.”

Jason Knight was also forthcoming about how much his opponent, Artem Lobov, is being compensated for their bout tonight: “I heard that he’s making $50,000 to fight me. He put out there that he is making six figures in three fights.”

So with the increase in pay and an opportunity to scrap in Hick Diaz-style brawls, Jason Knight seems to have found a new home for his talents. Well, not so fast…

“After this, I’m going to try and get my black belt and do some submission-only tournaments,” Knight said. “If somebody else wants to pick me up later this deal, good. If Bareknuckle has a bad-ass deal I might jump on that. I’m trying to leave my options open.”

Do you believe Bare Knuckle FC would make a good long-term fit for Jason Knight?