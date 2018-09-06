Jason Knight Set For Return At UFC 230

Jason Knight will make his UFC return at “The Garden.”

Knight showed a ton of promise early on in his UFC career. He racked up four-straight wins before being gifted a fight with Ricardo Lamas. Lamas was too much too soon for Knight, however, who lost via first round TKO.

In addition to the loss to Lamas, Knight has now lost three-straight bouts. Newsday broke the news that Knight will be making his return at UFC 230 against Jordan Rinaldi. Rinaldi has gone two-for-two in his last four contests.

He was defeated by Gregor Gillespie and Abel Trujillo, but defeated Alvaro Herrera and Lashawn Alocks (outside the UFC). Both men are desperate for UFC wins at this point in their careers, so this should be a good one.

UFC 230 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from Madison Square Garden on November 3rd. Several big fights have been announced for the card, including Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirer.

No main event has been announced for the card as of this writing.

Discussion: Who are you picking in Knight vs. Rinaldi at Madison Square Garden? Let us know in the comments below!