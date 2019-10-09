Jason Knight Wants To KO Artem Lobov In Rematch At BKFC 9

Jason Knight will get a rematch with Artem Lobov and he hopes it ends in a knockout victory.

Back in April, Knight and Lobov did battle in the main event of BKFC 5. After five rounds of back-and-forth action, Lobov was awarded the unanimous decision victory. Earlier today (Oct. 9), BKFC announced the two will trade fists again on Nov. 16 at BKFC 9.

Knight Comments On His Rematch With Lobov

Speaking to BJPenn.com, Knight discusses his second outing with Lobov and his desire to end the bout in a knockout win.

“I’m excited man, I feel like, in the first fight, I feel like won, I won the first, fourth and fifth [rounds]. If you go back and watch the fight and look at who was ready to quit, it was definitely Artem Lobov,” Knight said to BJPENN.com. “I’m excited to get back in there and not let it go to the judges. I plan on putting him to sleep. That is the only way this fight can end. One of us has to get our lights put on, and I plan on taking a nap before so it won’t be me.”

BKFC 9 will be held inside Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi. MMA News will provide live coverage of the event on fight night.