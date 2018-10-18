Jason Knight Working With Team Alpha Male Ahead Of UFC 230

Jason Knight desperately needs to turn things around right now. The man they call “Hick Diaz” was once taking the 145-pound division by storm in the UFC, earning his way into a late-notice fight with longtime top-ranked featherweight Ricardo Lamas. Unfortunately, Knight came up short against Lamas with a first-round TKO loss.

That bout marked the first of a three-fight losing skid. However, the Mississippian is looking to bounce back on the big stage at UFC 230. He will face Jordan Rinaldi form Madison Square Garden in the featured FS1 preliminary bout. Knowing this is a must-win fight, Knight has decided to do some work with UFC Hall Of Famer Urijah Faber’s Team Alpha Male ahead of the bout (via BJPenn.com):

“I’m out here in Sacramento, California,” Jason Knight said. “I’m out here training with Uriah Faber and his guys. I just felt like I needed a change, so I’m out here trying to get in some good work. [I’m] Definitely feeling it, my body is sore as hell, but I feel like a new animal.”

Rinaldi has lost two of his last four fights and hasn’t fought since January. He’ll get his opportunity to attempt and string together a few wins against Knight from New York City on November 3rd.

