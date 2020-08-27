Thursday, August 27, 2020

Jason “Mayhem” Miller Arrested Again, Charged With Multiple Felonies

By Ian Carey
Jason Miller
Image Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Former UFC fighter Jason “Mayhem” Miller has been charged with residential burglary and car theft. The 39-year-old is currently on probation for a domestic violence charge. He pled not guilty to the charges earlier this week. Miller is being held at Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach without bail until a pre-trial hearing on September 2nd.

These charges are the latest in Miller’s ongoing legal troubles.

Miller accepted a plea bargain on a felony vandalism charge in 2019 that saw him sentenced to 1-year in prison. He was released last September due to credit for time served. His alleged to have damaged a girlfriend’s home, smashing holes in walls and damaging a garage door, leading to the charges.

In 2017, Miller was convicted of felony domestic battery and sentenced to 3 years probation.

In 2016, Miller was arrested for spitting on a police officer and injuring a security guard during a confrontation at a restaurant. No charges were ever filed relating to that incident, however.

In 2015, Miller was charged with resisting arrest and misdemeanour battery outside a bar in Laguna Beach.

Back in 2014, Miller’s most high-profile arrest involved a 5-hour standoff with a SWAT team outside his home. During which, Miller gave updates on the situation via Twitter. Police were seeking to arrest Miller for violation of a “stay away” order at the time.

Miller’s career MMA record since at 28-10. The last night he fought was in 2016 for Venator FC. He was defeated via RNC by Mattia Schiavolin in Milan in his only fight for the promotion.

