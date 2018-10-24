Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller Facing Four-Year Prison Sentence

Jason Miller can’t stay out of trouble.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Strikeforce, and Dream veteran and been plagued by issues with the law for years. While “Mayhem” has been able to get by on plea deals and probation, it may not be smooth sailing for him this time. Miller is looking at a potential four-year prison sentence.

Jason Miller Arrested Yet Again

Miller’s attorney, Cameron Talley, recently spoke to City News Service for NBC Los Angeles. Talley said that hopefully “Mayhem” can get it together:

“Jason is a great guy and I love him like a brother. It is incredibly sad to see these continued police contacts, but I have faith he can straighten out his life.”

Talley went on to note that Miller could be handed a four-year sentence if he is found to have violated the terms of his probation. Miller’s latest offense is felony vandalism. He is being held without bail. Back in 2014, Miller had a standoff with Orange County Sheriffs over an arrest warrant. Miller live-tweeted the incident. “Mayhem” also had an incident with two women while intoxicated. He also spray-painted a tattoo parlor and blew out one of the speakers inside the parlor.

It’s a sad turn of events for Miller, who once went one-on-one with the likes of Michael Bisping, Kazushi Sakuraba, Jake Shields, Jacare Souza, Robbie Lawler, and many more notable names. MMA News will keep you updated on Miller’s latest situation.

Do you think there’s any chance Jason Miller can turn his life around?