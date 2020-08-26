Javier Mendez Explains Why He Wants Daniel Cormier To Remain Retired

Javier Mendez hopes Daniel Cormier will stick to his retirement plan.

Cormier is coming off a decision loss to Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 252 in their trilogy bout for the heavyweight title. In the lead up to the fight, he said it would be his retirement fight.

The hope for Cormier’s AKA head coach is that ‘DC’ stays retired.

“He needs to stop,” Mendez said in Spanish on Monday’s episode of “Hablemos MMA” on MMAJunkie. “He’s 41. The truth is that he’s not the same person I had when he was 27 years old. He’s gone down a bit.

“He’s got so many obligations with interviews, television, and it’s best that he doesn’t fight. It sucks that the fight went that way, and he had to leave like that, but you know, he’s one of the best in the world. What he’s done is very big. He doesn’t need to do (it) anymore. He’s not No. 1 or 2 pound-for-pound, but he’s four or seven or around that number. What he did is great

Not only does Mendez hope Daniel Cormier stays retired, but he hopes DC joins the coaching staff at AKA.

“Yeah, that’s what he’s going to do, that’s what he wants to do,” Mendez explained. “He wants to do other things too with television, but he wants to help me and ‘Crazy’ Bob Cook and the coaches, and be a coach with me. And that gives me a lot of pride.”

Daniel Cormier had a phenomenal MMA career and there is no doubt he would also be a successful MMA coach.