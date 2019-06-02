Javier Mendez Says Khabib’s Camp Is Starting For UFC Title Unification Bout

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s head coach is ready to prepare his fighter for a title unification bout.

While it hasn’t been made official, Nurmagomedov is expected to take on Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 242. The action will take place in Abu Dhabi on Sept. 7. This will be a title unification bout as Nurmagomedov is the lightweight champion and Poirier holds interim gold.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Camp Set To Get Underway

Javier Mendez, the American Kickboxing Academy head coach, took to his Instagram account to reveal that Nurmagomedov’s camp is set to begin:

“Excited to start camp with [Khabib Nurmagomedov] for Sept 7th [UFC] Abu Dhabi against a very tough challenge in Dustin Poirier. But at end of that night, it will be ‘And Still.'”

Poirier captured the interim lightweight title with his unanimous decision victory over Max Holloway back in April. Nurmagomedov is coming off a successful title defense, submitting Conor McGregor back in Oct. 2018.