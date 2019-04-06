Javier Mendez Says Ngannou Landed Illegal Hammerfist On Cain Velasquez

Cain Velasquez’s coach says an illegal shot from Francis Ngannou was missed at UFC on ESPN 1.

Velasquez went one-on-one with Ngannou back in February. The heavyweight clash headlined UFC on ESPN 1 inside the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Ngannou earned the knockout victory in just 26 seconds. While at first Velasquez said it was his knee that was the culprit, his coach claims there’s another layer to the outcome.

Javier Mendez Claims A Foul Was Missed

Velasquez’s coach at American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), Javier Mendez, was a guest on the latest edition of MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” During his appearance, Mendez claimed a foul was missed:

“[Velasquez] wasn’t getting around too well (after the fight). But the screwed up [part] about that whole thing, originally when I saw the fight, I kept having to replay it, replay it, and I never saw what the hell happened. And I was thinking, well, what the hell? It’s just his knee gave out, right? And of course his knee gave out, right? But then it wasn’t until I was home and he leaves me a text message and he goes, ‘I was fine until he hammerfisted me in the back of the head.’ And I’m like, what? What are you talking about, hammerfist? So I replayed the goddamn video and the very first strike that was hit was an illegal shot right behind the back of the head, when he shot in. And he said that dazed him a teeny bit and that’s what started this whole sequence, and nobody ever saw it. It was an illegal shot. If the ref would’ve caught it, it would’ve been a no contest.”

Not everyone is likely to buy into the claim. Junior dos Santos, a former foe of Velasquez, already believes the two-time UFC heavyweight champion is making excuses.

Do Javier Mendez and Cain Velasquez have a point, or are they making excuses?