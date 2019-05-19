Javier Mendez Assesses Potential Opponents For Khabib Nurmagomedov

Renowned coach Javier Mendez has taken the time to assess potential opponents for Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov is expected to take on Dustin Poirier in an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title unification bout. Nurmagomedov is the lightweight champion, while Poirier captured interim gold last month against Max Holloway. The bout has been rumored for UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Mendez Takes A Look At Potential Opponents For Khabib

Mendez, who is the head coach at American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), spoke to SportsDaily.ru. During the interview, Mendez took a look at potential opponents for “The Eagle:”

“Talking about four potential rivals for Khabib I can give my assessment from the [least] dangerous to the most dangerous. Max Holloway [would] be the easiest for Khabib. Max has good boxing but it lacks the power to the lightweight division. Next on the list is Dustin Poirier. He’s got stamina and versatility. Tony Ferguson is my second choice. His elbows are very dangerous. And finally [the] number one contender for me is still Conor. His boxing is special, that’s his chance.”

Ferguson is scheduled to take on Donald Cerrone at UFC 238 on June 8. Holloway will defend his featherweight gold against Frankie Edgar on July 27 at UFC 240. Conor McGregor is set to speak with UFC president Dana White on his fighting future.