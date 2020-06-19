Javier Mendez Says Khabib’s Father No Longer Ill With Coronavirus, Remains Hospitalized

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s head coach, Javier Mendez, has some good news on the health of “The Eagle’s” father, Abdulmanap.

Back in May, it was reported by Russian media outlets that Abdulmanap was placed in a medically induced coma. The father of the UFC lightweight champion reportedly improved but wound up going back into a coma due to complications from heart surgery. While the situation was said to be dire, it appears Abdulmanap is once again recovering.

Khabib’s Father Free Of COVID-19

Abdulmanap was suffering from the coronavirus and has a history of pneumonia. Through it all, at the very least Khabib’s father no longer has COVID-19. Here’s what American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez told TASS (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“Three days ago, Khabib left a message that his father’s condition is improving, he is recovering,” Mendez told TASS. “And then we talked with one common acquaintance, he said that Abdulmanap was no longer ill with the coronavirus. He had complications from heart surgery.”

Before Mendez’s interview with TASS, Khabib’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, revealed that Abdulmanap was improving. Abdelaziz praised Abdulmanap for his strength. He also said that the Nurmagomedov family, in general, are courageous and born fighters.

Abdulmanap remains hospitalized in Moscow due to his heart issues. While he isn’t out of the woods yet, there’s no doubting that Khabib and his family can breathe a bit easier knowing that Abdulmanap is still fighting and getting better. MMA News will continue to keep you updated on the status of Abdulmanap’s health as time rolls along.

Khabib had plans to return to action as early as July. That plan went awry due to Abdulmanap’s health. “The Eagle” now plans to meet interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in a title unification bout this September.