Javier Mendez Says Team Khabib Is Prepared To Travel Anywhere For UFC 249

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team appears willing to travel wherever they have to for the Tony Ferguson fight.

Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson is still on schedule for UFC 249. Nurmagomedov is the reigning UFC lightweight champion and will put his gold on the line against Ferguson. The title bout was originally set to take place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The coronavirus pandemic put a halt to those plans and the UFC won’t be able to move the bout to the UFC Apex under new CDC guidelines and the suspension of sporting events under the NSAC.

Team Khabib Ready To Travel Anywhere For UFC 249

Appearing on Submission Radio, Nurmagomedov’s head coach at American Kickboxing Academy, Javier Mendez said that Nurmagomedov’s team is ready for any location to make the Ferguson bout come to fruition (h/t BJPenn.com).

“We as a team are willing to travel wherever the place needs to happen, wherever that may be, we’re willing to travel. Where we have been told, the APEX in Las Vegas but that got shot down because of the athletic commission stopped all fights from happening, so you don’t have any power over them. I heard somewhere in Oklahoma but that got shot down too. I don’t know where else, where they’re going.

“I read his [Khabib] father had a great idea and I think it’s a great idea, Abu Dhabi, I think that’s a great place but who knows what their rules are over there at the present time. It’s a world pandemic that’s preventing this from happening and it’s kind of one of those day-by-day.”

Time will tell where Nurmagomedov and Ferguson will end up fighting. UFC president Dana White has said the bout may not take place in the United States. MMA News will keep you updated on the Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson bout as more details become available.