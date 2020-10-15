Thursday, October 15, 2020

Javier Mendez Still Believes Conor McGregor Is A Tougher Fight For Khabib Nurmagomedov Than Justin Gaethje

By Cole Shelton
Khabib Nurmagomedov Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Harry How/Getty Images

Javier Mendez still thinks Conor McGregor is the toughest test for Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Ahead of Nurmagomedov’s title defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, many pundits believe Gaethje will be the toughest test for the champ. However, for the AKA coach, he knows “The Highlight” is tough but believes McGregor is still the hardest matchup.

“Right now I rank him second, but he could very well be number one, easily,” Mendez said to Submission Radio (via MMAFighting). “I rank him second behind Conor but I could be wrong on that. He could be more dangerous than Conor. We’ll see. If we’re not able to take him to the ground, we’re gonna have a fight on our hands. I’m anticipating we’re gonna have a fight on our hands because if I don’t anticipate that and it does happen, we’re gonna be caught not thinking properly. So I’m assuming we can’t take him down and we have to stand with him. That’s, in my mind, what I’m assuming. I’m hoping that’s not the case. I’m hoping we can take him down but we have to be prepared for times when we can’t.”

Why Javier Mendez believes McGregor is more dangerous is due to his striking. He believes the Irishman is the best striker at 155-pounds and his power can end the fight with one punch.

For Mendez, he knows Gaethje is still tough and could be proved wrong on Oct. 24.

