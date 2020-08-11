Javier Mendez Thinks Miocic vs. Cormier 3 Winner Will Get ‘Big Money Fight’ Against Jon Jones

American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez believes the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier III is in for a massive payday if either one accepts.

Miocic and Cormier will collide for a third time in the main event of UFC 252 on Aug. 15. Miocic is putting his heavyweight title on the line. The score between the two is even at 1-1 with Cormier striking first with a knockout win in July 2018, and Miocic evening the score with his Aug. 2019 TKO win to regain UFC gold.

Could Winner Of Miocic vs. Cormier 3 Be Offered Jon Jones Fight?

Mendez spoke to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto and said he feels the winner of UFC 252’s headliner will be offered a massive fight with UFC light heavyweight Jon Jones (via Bloody Elbow).

“Whoever is victorious from the fight is gonna get offered a big money fight,” Mendez told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. “And I believe it’s gonna be against Jon Jones because Jon Jones has stressed he wants to go to heavyweight. And what better way for Jones to the kind of money he wants than to fight a Stipe or a DC for the heavyweight title.”

Jones and the UFC are currently at a standstill. “Bones” has threatened to vacate his 205-pound gold and sit on the sidelines for multiple years until he’s given the right deal. Jones expressed his gripes with the UFC brass over not offering him higher pay to fight heavyweight Francis Ngannou.

Cormier insists he will retire regardless of the outcome of his trilogy fight with Miocic. While “DC” is set post-fighting with his role as a color commentator, many feel it’ll be hard for Cormier to pass on one last chance to defeat his rival. Cormier is 0-1, 1 NC against Jones. The rematch would’ve been a finishing win for Jones, but he tested positive for turinabol.