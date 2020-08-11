Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Javier Mendez Thinks Miocic vs. Cormier 3 Winner Will Get ‘Big Money Fight’ Against Jon Jones

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Daniel Cormier Stipe Miocic
Daniel Cormier & Stipe Miocic (Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa)

American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez believes the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier III is in for a massive payday if either one accepts.

Miocic and Cormier will collide for a third time in the main event of UFC 252 on Aug. 15. Miocic is putting his heavyweight title on the line. The score between the two is even at 1-1 with Cormier striking first with a knockout win in July 2018, and Miocic evening the score with his Aug. 2019 TKO win to regain UFC gold.

Could Winner Of Miocic vs. Cormier 3 Be Offered Jon Jones Fight?

Mendez spoke to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto and said he feels the winner of UFC 252’s headliner will be offered a massive fight with UFC light heavyweight Jon Jones (via Bloody Elbow).

“Whoever is victorious from the fight is gonna get offered a big money fight,” Mendez told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. “And I believe it’s gonna be against Jon Jones because Jon Jones has stressed he wants to go to heavyweight. And what better way for Jones to the kind of money he wants than to fight a Stipe or a DC for the heavyweight title.”

Jones and the UFC are currently at a standstill. “Bones” has threatened to vacate his 205-pound gold and sit on the sidelines for multiple years until he’s given the right deal. Jones expressed his gripes with the UFC brass over not offering him higher pay to fight heavyweight Francis Ngannou.

Cormier insists he will retire regardless of the outcome of his trilogy fight with Miocic. While “DC” is set post-fighting with his role as a color commentator, many feel it’ll be hard for Cormier to pass on one last chance to defeat his rival. Cormier is 0-1, 1 NC against Jones. The rematch would’ve been a finishing win for Jones, but he tested positive for turinabol.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
SourceBloody Elbow

Trending Articles

Bellator

Watch: Michael Chandler Sleeps Benson Henderson At Bellator 243

Michael Chandler accomplished a rare feat against Benson Henderson. Chandler and Henderson shared the cage a second time at...
Read more
MMA

Marlon Vera Rips ‘Stupid’ Fighters Who Are Giving Sean O’Malley Attention

Marlon Vera believes top-ranked bantamweights who are turning their attention to Sean O'Malley are doing themselves a disservice. Vera...
Read more
MMA

Daniel Cormier: ‘The Reality Is I Am Going To Smash’ Stipe Miocic At UFC 252

Daniel Cormier believes he will have his way with Stipe Miocic in their third encounter. Cormier and Miocic will...
Read more
MMA

Marvin Vettori: Chris Weidman ‘Looked Horrible’ At UFC Vegas 6

Marvin Vettori is looking to pick a fight with Chris Weidman. On Aug. 8, Weidman shared the Octagon with...
Read more
Boxing

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Match Pushed Back

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. will no longer take place on Sept. 12. Tyson and Jones Jr. are...
Read more

Latest MMA News

MMA

Daniel Cormier Thinks Justin Gaethje Will Be Khabib’s Toughest Fight

Daniel Cormier wouldn't be surprised if Justin Gaethje proves to be a tough out for Khabib Nurmagomedov. On Oct....
Read more
MMA

Javier Mendez Thinks Miocic vs. Cormier 3 Winner Will Get ‘Big Money Fight’ Against Jon Jones

American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez believes the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier III is in for a massive...
Read more
MMA

Tyron Woodley On Colby Covington Bout: ‘He’s Getting Knocked Out’

Tyron Woodley is giddy over his upcoming bout with Colby Covington and feels a knockout is on the way.
Read more
MMA

UFC 252: Daniel Cormier Knows Fighting & Training Won’t Be Viable Forever

Daniel Cormier knows the window for an athlete doesn't stay open forever. Cormier will share the Octagon with Stipe...
Read more
UFC

Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley Targeted To Headline September Event

Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley are set for their rivalry fight. For years now, Covington and Woodley have trash-talked...
Read more
MMA

Coach Speaks On Geoff Neal’s Health Scare: ‘My Heart Really Sank’

UFC welterweight Geoff Neal had quite the health scare and his coach has gone into more detail. Neal stunned...
Read more
MMA

Daniel Cormier: ‘The Reality Is I Am Going To Smash’ Stipe Miocic At UFC 252

Daniel Cormier believes he will have his way with Stipe Miocic in their third encounter. Cormier and Miocic will...
Read more
MMA

Marlon Vera Rips ‘Stupid’ Fighters Who Are Giving Sean O’Malley Attention

Marlon Vera believes top-ranked bantamweights who are turning their attention to Sean O'Malley are doing themselves a disservice. Vera...
Read more
MMA

Javier Mendez: Daniel Cormier Is ‘Not Performing Like A 41-Year-Old’

American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez says Daniel Cormier hasn't slowed down despite his age. Cormier will meet...
Read more
MMA

Gilbert Burns Details What Tyron Woodley Must Do To Defeat Colby Covington

Gilbert Burns has some advice for Tyron Woodley before he fights Colby Covington. Woodley says he's closer than ever...
Read more
MMA

Sean O’Malley Not Convinced That Cody Garbrandt Wants To Fight Him

Sean O'Malley isn't sold on Cody Garbrandt being enthusiastic at the thought of fighting him. O'Malley and Garbrandt have...
Read more
MMA

Aleksei Oleinik Speaks On UFC Vegas 6 Loss

Aleksei Oleinik has issued a brief statement on his TKO defeat to Derrick Lewis. Oleinik and Lewis shared the...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube