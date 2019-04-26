JDS Believes He Can KO Francis Ngannou At UFC 239

Junior dos Santos is looking for a big victory at UFC 239.

The former UFC heavyweight champion will collide with Francis Ngannou on July 6. The two titans will share the Octagon inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in a pay-per-view event that’ll cap off “International Fight Week.” A win for dos Santos would push him to four in a row, while Ngannou is in search of his third straight victory.

JDS Expresses Confidence In His Power

In an interview with Helen Yee, dos Santos said he can put away Ngannou in the second stanza (via LowKickMMA.com):

“I would knock him out. I believe second round. I’m very confident with the second round because the first round, I’m always taking time to see what my opponent is offering me, is trying to do during the fight. So then I can figure it out in the first round how things are working and go a little harder on the second one. So that’s why I really believe I can knock people out this way.”

UFC 239 will be headlined by a light heavyweight title clash between champion Jon Jones and Thiago Santos. Women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes will defend her 135-pound gold against Holly Holm in the co-main event. Ben Askren vs. Jorge Masvidal is also set for the UFC 239 card.

Do you think Junior dos Santos can stop Francis Ngannou?