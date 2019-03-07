JDS Says Daniel Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar ‘Doesn’t Make Any Sense’

Junior dos Santos is still against the idea of Daniel Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar.

Cormier is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder. While his next fight is up in the air, UFC president Dana White insists that when Lesnar is ready to return then Cormier will defend his title against him. One heavyweight who has been opposed to the match-up is dos Santos.

JDS Rips Cormier vs. Lesnar

In an interview with MMAJunkie.com, dos Santos explained why he isn’t a fan of the planned Cormier vs. Lesnar bout:

“This thing where Daniel Cormier wants to fight Brock Lesnar; I know he wants to make money, but it doesn’t make any sense. The only one who wants to see that fight or make that fight is him. Nobody else wants to see that. Of course Brock Lesnar he’s a very polemic guy so people like to watch him and they pay to watch him, that’s why he wants to fight him. But man, that would be ridiculous to have him back in the sport and have him fighting for the title already. It would be kind of disrespect to all of us in the sport and even with the organization. I don’t think that’s the thing to make, but whatever. Politics are politics.”

This Saturday night (March 9), dos Santos will go one-on-one with Derrick Lewis. The bout will headline UFC Wichita. Stick with MMA News for live coverage of the event.

What do you make of the potential Daniel Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar bout?