JDS On Francis Ngannou: I’ll Shut That Little Mouth

Despite suffering a TKO loss to Francis Ngannou, Junior dos Santos insists he’s the better fighter.

Back in June, Ngannou and dos Santos clashed in the UFC Minneapolis main event. Ngannou put his highly regarded punching power on display once again, stopping dos Santos in the first round. Since that quick fight, dos Santos has been adamant in claiming that Ngannou isn’t the better man.

Junior dos Santos Wants To Shut Francis Ngannou Up

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, “Cigano” said that Ngannou isn’t as good of a boxer in MMA as he thinks he is.

“Miocic is a good boxer, and now there’s Ngannou talking a bunch of crap, saying he’s the best boxer in the heavyweight division because he was lucky to defeat me,” dos Santos said. “He’s not, and never will be. I’ll prove that soon and shut that little mouth so he stops talking nonsense. He’s a very strong guy, of course, and must be respected. He had a great win over me, but real fighters keep their results. We’ll see what happens soon.”

Earlier this month, dos Santos was forced to pull out of UFC Moscow. He was set to take on Alexander Volkov in the main event, but he caught a nasty bacterial infection. Time will tell if the UFC will try to book dos Santos vs. Volkov again.

Meanwhile for Ngannou, he hasn’t been shy in expressing his frustration with the UFC. There appears to be good news on the horizon for both parties, however. Ngannou recently teased a big announcement after a meeting with UFC president Dana White.