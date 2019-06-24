JDS Says Francis Ngannou Is Dangerous, But Plans On Exploiting Holes

Junior dos Santos gives Francis Ngannou his due, but feels he can shut down “The Predator.”

This Saturday night (June 29), dos Antos and Ngannou will throw leather inside the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The heavyweight tilt will headline UFC Minneapolis. The two would’ve clashed at UFC 239 on July 6, but UFC Minneapolis needed a new main event.

JDS Plans To Take Advantage Of Ngannou’s Flaws

Combate caught up with “Cigano” ahead of UFC Minneapolis. While dos Santos sees Ngannou as a formidable foe, he believes he’ll have an answer for “The Predator” (via Bloody Elbow):

“Ngannou is a very strong guy, very powerful, he’s kind of out of the ordinary. All heavyweights hit hard, but he’s a little above average. You have to be careful, I think he’s the most dangerous fighter in the division. It’s like I said, all the power without the right amount of control is good for nothing. I think he does some things wrong, and I’ll try to take advantage of those.”

In his last three outings, dos Santos has emerged victorious. In that span, he’s beaten Blagoy Ivanov, Tai Tuivasa, and Derrick Lewis. Ngannou has won two straight bouts, finishing Curtis Blaydes and Cain Velasquez in under a minute.

UFC Minneapolis will also feature a flyweight rematch between Joseph Benavidez and Jussier Formiga.