JDS Thinks Jon Jones ‘Could Do Very Well’ In UFC’s Heavyweight Division

Junior dos Santos believes Jon Jones would make a smooth transition to the heavyweight division.

Jones has teased making the move up to the heavyweight division as long as the UFC opens up their checkbook. “Bones” is in his second reign as the UFC light heavyweight champion. Jones is coming off a successful title defense against Thiago Santos, earning a split decision win.

JDS Says Jon Jones Could Have Success At Heavyweight

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, dos Santos said he can see Jones making an immediate impact in the heavyweight division.

“Jon Jones is the No. 1 baddest guy on the planet… actually, he’s the No. 1 pound-for-pound in the world, so I think he could do very well in the heavyweight division,” dos Santos told MMA Fighting. “It’s kind of different. Not many different things, but more power on the punches, more power on the grappling, in everything.”

“His last fight with ‘Marreta’ he did good, but Marreta did very, very good,” dos Santos said. “I think he can decide to make this move because it’s gonna be good for the heavyweight division too to have him here.”

On Nov. 9, dos Santos will collide with Alexander Volkov. The bout is set to headline UFC Moscow, which will air live on ESPN+.