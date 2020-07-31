Saturday, August 1, 2020

JDS Unbothered By Facing Fellow ATT Fighter Jairzinho Rozenstruik

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Junior dos Santos thinks
Junior dos Santos (Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa)

Junior dos Santos isn’t feeling uncomfortable fighting Jairzinho Rozenstruik even though both men are training at American Top Team.

On Aug. 15, dos Santos is set to take on Rozenstruik in a heavyweight clash. The bout will be part of the UFC 252 card. “Cigano” is looking to snap a two-fight skid. He hasn’t emerged victorious since March 2019. As for Rozenstruik, he’ll look to bounce back after being knocked out by Francis Ngannou in 20 seconds.

JDS Unfazed Fighting Fellow ATT Heavyweight Rozenstruik

Speaking to Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie, dos Santos explained why fighting Rozenstruik won’t be awkward despite the fact that the two have been training at ATT.

“He’s here. Sometimes I see him at the gym,” Dos Santos said. “I say hi, but it’s the first time I’m living something like that. It’s been interesting, and I don’t see that as a negative side actually. I don’t see his training, I never trained with him before.”

He continued, “We are kind of doing a separate work for each other, so sometimes we can see each other, but it doesn’t change anything.”

For dos Santos, a win here is crucial to get back in the groove. “Cigano” believes he can return to the heavyweight title picture starting with a victory over Rozenstruik. Going into UFC 252, dos Santos is the fifth-ranked UFC heavyweight while Rozenstruik is just behind him at the number six spot.

SourceMMAJunkie

