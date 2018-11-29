JDS Wants Fourth Fight With Cain Velasquez

This weekend (Sat. December 1, 2018) the UFC will be in Adelaide, South Australia for UFC Fight Night 142. In the main event, former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos will face rising star Tai Tuivasa. “JDS” will look to hand the Aussie the first defeat of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

“Cigano” is also hoping the victory will help propel him into a few desired rematches in the future. The Brazilian spoke to Submission Radio recently, and noted that he’d like the opportunity to avenge his losses to the likes of Stipe Miocic and Cain Velasquez. The Velasquez match-up really sticks out, as dos Santos is down in the series 2-1 to the Mexican star.

In their first meeting, “JDS” finished Velasquez in just over a minute. However, in the following two contests, Velasquez won their fights in lopsided fashion. Despite how one-sided their previous fights were, “JDS” seems keen on a fourth fight with Velasquez down the road (via MMA Mania):

“That would be great to have a fourth fight with Velasquez,” dos Santos said. “No doubt I would love to fight him again, I would love to fight Miocic again. And maybe even Alistair Overeem.

“He did great in his last fight, so maybe we can have also a rematch. I wanna fight this guy. Because in my mind I committed mistakes in those fights. That’s why they won. They are not better than me. And if they think that’s done, it’s not done.

“The only way it’s done is if they go away like Cain Velasquez is doing – going away. Then it’s done. If they stay here and they fight in the UFC, it’s not done and I’m coming for them.”

What do you think about a potential fourth fight between ‘JDS’ and Velasquez?