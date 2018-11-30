JDS: I Will Look For The Knockout Against Tai Tuivasa

Junior dos Santos hasn’t had a knockout win since May 2013 and he’ll be looking to end the drought.

Tomorrow night (Dec. 1), dos Santos will take on Tai Tuivasa in the main event of UFC Adelaide. The action will take place inside the Adelaide Entertainment Center in Adelaide, Australia. Both men tipped the scales earlier today for the weigh-ins.

JDS Wants A Finish At UFC Adelaide

For dos Santos, a finishing victory hasn’t come to fruition in quite some time. The former UFC heavyweight champion told Combate that he hopes to get a knockout win tomorrow night (via Bloody Elbow):

“Honestly, it’s hard to tell (why he hasn’t won by knockout in five years). It could have something to do with my opponents’ strategy, who are studying me before fights. It’s just a matter of putting things in place so they can work in the most effective way. When I suffered a loss because of a silly mistake I made, that helped me get better, more self-conscious about making mistakes. It’s a little bit about my opponents studying me, but it’s a little bit about myself, too. There was a time I was obsessed with evolving while listening to people who knew very little about fighting,” he added. “I trained more wrestling and jiu-jitsu and other aspects, which made me lose focus on my main asset, which is the knockout. That was a learning experience. With my current experience, I can put the pieces together in a better way. I’m happy with my training camp and, in this fight, I will look for the knockout.”

Do you think JDS will get his wish?