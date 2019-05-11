Jedrzejczyk Only Interested in Rose/Andrade Winner Next

Tonight’s UFC 237 main event will feature Rose Namajunas defending her strawweight championship against #1 contender Jessica Andrade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and one very interested spectator will be former strawweight champion and a common opponent of the main event participants, Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Joanna has stated in the past that she planned to attend the event, and now she is letting it be known that she intends to fight the winner in her next fight and nobody else:

“I got some offers to fight, but honestly, I’m gonna stand my ground, because I deserve the title shot,” Jedrzejczyk told Helen Yee Sports. “And no matter what people are going to say, I deserve the title shot. And someone promised me that many, many months ago, and I’m just gonna sit and wait.”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk lost the strawweight championship to Rose Namajunas at UFC 217 in November 2017 via knockout. In the rematch at UFC 223, Jedrzejczyk suffered the same result, albeit in a more contested manner, this time losing to Namajunas by decision. But given how competitive the rematch was and the fact that she holds a victory over tonight’s challenger, Jessica Andrade, added with the fact that Jedrzejczyk was successful in her last outing, Jedrzejczyk feels she has done enough to earn a title shot the former champion believes:

“The rematch with Rose Namajunas was very close, and I won with Tecia Torres,” Jedrzejczyk argued. “And now, I know I want to go down and face the champion of the winner (between) Rose and Andrade.”

Should Joanna Jedrzejczyk fight the winner of Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade for the strawweight championship?