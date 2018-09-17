Joanna Jedrzejczyk On Predicting McGregor vs. Khabib

The biggest fight in mixed martial arts (MMA) history is upon us. Conor McGregor is set to make his UFC return against lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. “The Eagle” has been dominant throughout his MMA career. The feared grappler is undefeated through 26 professional fights.

McGregor, however, is no slouch. “The Notorious” is a well-renowned knockout artist who has broken countless UFC records. With a personal vendetta against Nurmagomedov, the Irishman is motivated that much more to dethrone the Russian. Everyone within the MMA community is eager for this fight.

The only issue that lies is attempting to predict who will emerge victorious. The stylistic match-ups of both McGregor and Khabib pose big threats for each man. However, some fighters aren’t fans of picking fights. Add former UFC 115-pound champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk to that list.

During a media appearance at UFC Moscow this weekend, Jedrzejczyk refused to offer a prediction for the fight. Here’s what she had to say (via MMA Junkie):

“I’m 50/50. I’m a big fan of Conor, and I’m a big fan of Khabib. Two different styles,” Jedrzejczyk said.

“As you saw, I never predict a fight. I don’t like to predict the fights. People can do that. They can predict my fights, but I never do that. Anything and everything can happen in the fight.

“This is definitely the fight of, what, like the century? In MMA. So I cannot wait to watch two great warriors fighting each other. I’m 50/50.”

What do you think about Jedrzejczyk’s comments?