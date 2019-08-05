Jedrzejczyk Promised Another UFC Title Shot With Win Over Waterson, Says Dan Lambert

America Top Team head honcho Dan Lambert claims Joanna Jedrzejczyk is one win away from another UFC strawweight title bout.

Jedrzejczyk is scheduled to take on Michelle Waterson on Oct. 12 at a UFC event in San Francisco. The card will air live on ESPN+. Jedrzejczyk will be looking to bounce back from her Dec. 2018 loss to Valentina Shevchenko, but it also looks like she’ll be fighting for something else outside of a fight purse.

Jedrzejczyk Promised Another Title Shot With A Win?

Lambert spoke to BJPenn.com and claimed that Jedrzejczyk has been told by the UFC that she’ll receive another strawweight title opportunity if she can get past Waterson.

“I guess I’ll tell you after camp and how the weight cut went. She has the best chance to get a title shot at strawweight. The UFC told her with a win she gets a title shot. I’m happy to see here have a clear path to get a title shot,” Lambert said. “With no clear path, she was not going to rush back. I’m happy to see her back training.”

Lambert went on to admit that team Joanna is pulling for strawweight champion Jessica Andrade to defeat Weili Zhang at UFC Shenzhen.

“From Joanna’s standpoint, the path to a title shot is quicker with Jessica holding the title. Selfishly speaking we were hoping for Jessica,” he said. “She has to defend her title first [against Weili Zhang], and who knows how that goes. After Joanna’s and Jessica’s fight if they both win the UFC will make that fight.”

Jedrzejczyk holds a win over Andrade. Back in May 2017, Jedrzejczyk scored a unanimous decision victory over “Bate Estaca.” Since that bout, Andrade has gone on a four-fight winning streak.