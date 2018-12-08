Jedrzejczyk Vows to “Run” Flyweight Division As Champion

With Joanna Jedrzejczyk making it clear at the UFC 231 post conference earlier this week that the strawweights will have to bow down upon her return to the division in 2019, there may be some cause for concern for flyweights about receiving a title shot should Jedrzejczyk be victorious in her pursuit of the flyweight championship. During media day, Jedrzejczyk put those concerns to rest (Transcript via MMA Fighting):

“No, no, no, I was the champ for almost three years and I was defending my belt very often,” Jedrzejczyk said during media day. “I’m a pretty busy fighter so there is no option that someone will wait for me like, 10 or 12 months to get the title shot. For sure, no. I can fight next week or somewhere else, so I don’t care.

“(I) will run the flyweight division as I used to do strawweight.”

With five successful title defenses, run strawweight she did. Jedrzejczyk’s dominance in the strawweight division paired with becoming a champion in two different weight classes with a victory at UFC 231 would, according to Jedrzejczyk, make her the greatest fighter in women’s MMA history. Perhaps the two other candidates would still be Ronda Rousey, who still holds the record for most successful title defenses, and the seemingly indestructible Cyborg:

“We all are different,” Jedrzejczyk said of the comparisons to Cyborg and Rousey. “We all have done so much for this sport and we all have missions in our lives, so every mission is special and there is no better or worse mission. We all are on missions and my mission is different and [this is what matters to me]. But so much respect to all of these girls.”

Do you believe Joanna Jedrzejczyk could dominate the flyweight division like she did the strawweight division?