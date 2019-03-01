Jeff Novitzky Goes In-Depth On Jon Jones’ UFC 235 Drug Test

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) VP of Athlete Health and Performance has been fielding questions regarding Jon Jones’ pre-fight UFC 235 drug test results.

Two adverse findings in Jones’ UFC 235 drug test were revealed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). This will not prevent Jones from putting his light heavyweight title on the line against Anthony Smith tomorrow night (March 2). That’s because Jones’ M3 metabolite levels were in line with his prior atypical drug test results for UFC 232. There was no evidence to suggest Jones took a recent dosage.

Jeff Novitzky Speaks On Jon Jones’ UFC 235 Drug Test Results

Jeff Novitzky spoke to reporters following the NSAC reveal. He said that he was told Jones was at the height of his training when the findings occurred (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Typically, a fighter is getting ready for a fight will gradually increase that intensity, peak, and then maybe a couple weeks out, taper off so they’re fresh for the fight. That was right in the heart of when Jon, what his camp has told me, was peaking in his training for this fight.”

Novitzky also made it clear that the experts once again agree that Jones didn’t have a new dosage:

“All of us are of the opinion that while … it’s not great that every time Jon fights, an issue like this comes up, however, based on the amount of testing he’s had over the last two months, these low-level positives are the best evidence we’ve seen of what these experts are telling us.”

Stick with MMA News for live coverage of UFC 235.