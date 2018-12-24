Jeff Novitzky On Decision To Move UFC 232: It Was The Right Thing To Do

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) VP of Athlete Health and Performance has taken some heat, but he’s sticking to his guns.

Yesterday (Dec. 23), the UFC dropped a bombshell with the announcement that UFC 232 is being moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles at the last second. While the location change itself proved to be an inconvenience for fans who planned to be in attendance, it was the reason behind the move that left many up in arms. A recent drug test found a trace amount of turinabol in Jon Jones’ system and as a result the Nevada State Athletic Commission wouldn’t clear Jones to compete in Las Vegas.

Jeff Novitzky Sticks To His Guns

Novitzky took a ton of flak when he told reporters that in some ways, USADA’s determination of Jones’ test result being caused by a pulsing effect vindicates what the UFC 232 headliner has been claiming since his UFC 214 failed drug test. Novitzky took to his Twitter account to defend the decision to move UFC 232 to allow Jones to compete:

This case exemplifies how advanced and sensitive drug tests have become. With this comes a greater responsibility and the need to look at each situation objectively. The decision yesterday showed both of these things. Can’t make everyone happy, but it was the right thing to do. — Jeff Novitzky (@JeffNovitzkyUFC) December 24, 2018

Fans who booked flights and hotels to Las Vegas for the event have been none too pleased with the UFC’s decision. Fighters will also have to endure a tax increase as they’ll now be fighting in the state of California. UFC 232 takes place on Dec. 29 inside The Forum.