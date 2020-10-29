Jennifer Maia Inspired By Holly Holm, Plans To Shock The World Against Valentina Shevchenko

Just as Holly Holm shocked the world with her knockout over Ronda Rousey, Jennifer Maia plans to do the same against Valentina Shevchenko.

In the co-main event of UFC 255 on November 21 in Las Vegas, Maia is set to take on Shevchenko for the flyweight title. The Brazilian is a massive underdog and many aren’t giving her a chance to win. Yet, she is confident in her skill set and believes she will shock the world by dethroning the champion.

“Nobody is invincible. And I feel so prepared that, if there is a person at the moment who can beat (Valentina), I feel like it’s me,” Maia said to AG Fight. “I feel like it’s time for her to prove (that no one is invincible). The time has come to show it, winning it. To show that she managed to be champion for a while, but it will always be time for a defeat.

“I have even seen that fight a lot (from Holly Holm against Ronda Rousey). Everyone thought it was impossible for Ronda to lose, and Holly went there and surprised everyone with a beautiful knockout,” she continued. “I take this fight a lot as an example, to surprise the world, just like Holly did some time ago.”

Jennifer Maia is coming off a very impressive first-round submission over Joanne Calderwood to become the No. 1 contender. Before that, she suffered a decision loss to Katlyn Chookagian in a fight she actually missed weight in.