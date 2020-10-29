Thursday, October 29, 2020

Jennifer Maia Inspired By Holly Holm, Plans To Shock The World Against Valentina Shevchenko

By Cole Shelton

Just as Holly Holm shocked the world with her knockout over Ronda Rousey, Jennifer Maia plans to do the same against Valentina Shevchenko.

In the co-main event of UFC 255 on November 21 in Las Vegas, Maia is set to take on Shevchenko for the flyweight title. The Brazilian is a massive underdog and many aren’t giving her a chance to win. Yet, she is confident in her skill set and believes she will shock the world by dethroning the champion.

“Nobody is invincible. And I feel so prepared that, if there is a person at the moment who can beat (Valentina), I feel like it’s me,” Maia said to AG Fight. “I feel like it’s time for her to prove (that no one is invincible). The time has come to show it, winning it. To show that she managed to be champion for a while, but it will always be time for a defeat.

“I have even seen that fight a lot (from Holly Holm against Ronda Rousey). Everyone thought it was impossible for Ronda to lose, and Holly went there and surprised everyone with a beautiful knockout,” she continued. “I take this fight a lot as an example, to surprise the world, just like Holly did some time ago.”

Jennifer Maia is coming off a very impressive first-round submission over Joanne Calderwood to become the No. 1 contender. Before that, she suffered a decision loss to Katlyn Chookagian in a fight she actually missed weight in.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
ViaAGFight

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

Bellator

Douglas Lima Addresses Callouts from MVP Ahead of Bellator 250

Douglas Lima is fighting for the middleweight title at Bellator 250 against Gegard Mousasi, but as the current welterweight champion, he still...
Read more
UFC

Jennifer Maia Inspired By Holly Holm, Plans To Shock The World Against Valentina Shevchenko

Just as Holly Holm shocked the world with her knockout over Ronda Rousey, Jennifer Maia plans to do the same against Valentina...
Read more
UFC

Greg Hardy Believes He’s ‘In The B Class’ Ahead Of UFC Vegas 12 Fight

Greg Hardy is confident he is making the right progression in his fighting career. The former NFL star has...
Read more
UFC

Uriah Hall Believes Israel Adesanya Looks ‘For Easy Fights’

Uriah Hall believes UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya is handpicking his opponents. After he TKO'd Paul Costa, Adesanya said...
Read more
Bellator

Ilima-Lei MacFarlane To Defend Flyweight Title On Dec. 10 Against Undefeated Juliana Velasquez

Ilima-Lei MacFarlane will be defending her flyweight title on December 10 against undefeated challenger, Juliana Velasquez. ESPN was first...
Read more
MMA

Roy Nelson, Joe Warren, Frank Mir & Several Others Gone From Bellator

Roy Nelson, Frank Mir, and Joe Warren are amongst numerous names no longer under contract to Bellator. The MMA Reports' Jason Floyd...
Read more
UFC

Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka To Headline February Fight Night Event

A major light heavyweight scrap is being targeted for February of next year with Dominick Reyes set to take on Jiri Prochazka.
Read more
Bellator

Bellator 250: Mousasi vs. Lima Weigh-In Results

The Bellator 250 weigh-ins were held earlier today. Two fighters missed weight, but the much-anticipated main event is a go.
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube