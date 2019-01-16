USADA Hands UFC Flyweight Jennifer Maia Suspension For Tainted Supplement

Another UFC fighter has been handed a suspension for a tainted supplement. The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has announced that flyweight Jennifer Maia has been suspended six months for a tainted supplement. USADA released the following statement on the matter:

“During an investigation into the circumstances of her case, opened and sealed containers of a dietary supplement she was using at the time of the August 16, 2018 sample collection, and that she declared on her doping control form, were sent to the WADA-accredited laboratory in Brazil for analysis.

“Although no prohibited substances were listed on the supplement label, the analysis revealed that both contained the prohibited substances for which Maia tested positive.”

The 30-year-old former Invicta FC Champion failed an out-of-competition drug test back in August. The test returned traces of diuretics and masking agents. After some digging, the substances were traced back to a dietary supplement.

USADA was able to confirm that the banned substances were ingested unintentionally, by way of the tainted supplement, and Maia was given a reduced suspension. Maia made her UFC debut this past summer. She was defeated by UFC veteran Liz Carmouche in Idaho. The defeat marked the end of her six-fight win streak.

What do you think about fighters being given suspensions for tainted supplements?