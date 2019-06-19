Jennifer Maia vs. Roxanne Modafferi 2 Set For UFC San Antonio

Roxanne Modafferi will indeed fight at UFC San Antonio after all.

The 36-year-old was set to take on Liz Carmouche at the event, but Carmouche will now fight for the title against Valentina Shevchenko. The change left Modafferi without an opponent, but according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Jennifer Maia will step in to fight Modafferi.

Roxanne Modafferi has a new opponent for the July 20 card in San Antonio, sources say. She’ll meet Jennifer Maia in a rematch of a fight won by Maia via split decision in 2018. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 19, 2019

Maia is coming off of a win over Alexis Davis at UFC Nashville back in March. Before that, she lost to Carmouche which snapped her six-fight winning streak. During that run the 30-year-old beat Modaferri by split-decision in Invicta, and also beat Vanessa Porto among others. The Brazilian also has a win over current strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade who she beat by decision in 2012.

Modaferri, meanwhile, got back into the win column last time out. There she beat Antonina Shevchenko by decision in a very impressive win. The veteran of the sport also holds wins over the likes of Andrea Lee and Vanessa Porto among others.

Both fighters are currently ranked inside the top-10 of the flyweight division. Modafferi is ranked fifth while Maia is ranked eighth.

UFC San Antonio goes down on July 20 and is headlined by Leon Edwards taking on Rafael dos Anjos.