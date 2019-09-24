Jeremy Stephens Avoids ‘Major’ Damage To His Eye At UFC Mexico City

Jeremy Stephens is expected to get back on the horse after suffering an eye injury at UFC Mexico City.

Stephens vs. Yair Rodriguez headlined UFC Mexico City this past Saturday night (Sept. 21), but the bout only lasted 15 seconds. Rodriguez inadvertently poked Stephens in the eye. Once “Lil’ Heathen” couldn’t open his left eye, the fight was ruled a No Contest.

Stephens Has New Positive Update On His Eye

Stephens spoke to MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin and said that his eyes didn’t suffer major damage.

“Everything’s all right,” Stephens said when speaking to MMA Fighting on Monday. “I’m going to the doctor later today to get this cleared and get (an) on-the-American-soil opinion and everything’s all good. It’s a little sore. I have a laceration, a small cut over both my eyes, but all in all nothing major, which is good.

“It’s one of them little freaky things. I’ve had my eye orbital broken in the Donald Cerrone fight, and that dude is a killer. Way more fierce than the karate kid (Yair Rodriguez), and it’s just one of those weird things, I can’t explain it. I’ve been in 50 fights, amateur and pro, and it’s one of those weird things. It just sucks.”

Rodriguez had questioned the legitimacy of Stephens’ eye injury. This led to an altercation between both men at a hotel on Sunday. Stephens ended up shoving Rodriguez.

There’s no word on whether or not the UFC is looking at booking this bout again once Stephens fully heals. For now, Stephens must sit out 180 days or be cleared by an ophthalmologist.