Jeremy Stephens Blasts Brian Ortega: ‘Shut The F*ck up & Fight’

Jeremy Stephens is ripping Brian Ortega for not taking a last-minute fight with him at UFC 226.

Ortega was scheduled to challenge UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway in the co-main event of UFC 226. Holloway was forced to pull out due to concussion-like symptoms. The UFC tried to put together a bout between Ortega and Stephens on just three days notice, but “T-City” didn’t agree to the bout and wants to wait for Holloway.

This didn’t sit well with “Lil Heathen.” Stephens is currently the fourth ranked UFC featherweight. He’s never been closer to a title opportunity than he is now. So having this opportunity slip out of his fingers hasn’t put him in a good mood.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Stephens blasted Ortega:

“I keep telling this kid, man, if you want to make money, and you want to make a name for yourself and you want to be a champion … you have to fight. Like shut the f*ck up and fight. Ain’t nobody caring about your hair, ain’t nobody caring about what type of flying moves you’re doing. I don’t give two sh*ts what you do, let’s fight.”

UFC 226’s co-main event will roll along without a featherweight title bout. That spot now belongs to heavyweights Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis. There’s a lot of bad blood between both men and Lewis even shoved Ngannou at the ceremonial weigh-ins.

In the main event of UFC 226, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will put his gold on the line against light heavyweight title holder Daniel Cormier. This is considered by many to be a true “super fight.” It’s not often that you get to see a champion vs. champion bout in the UFC, and this will be the first time it’ll go down since Nov. 2016.

