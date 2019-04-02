Jeremy Stephens Down For Justin Gaethje Clash

Heavy-handed UFC featherweight Jeremy Stephens down to jump up to lightweight and face Justin Gaethje inside the Octagon.

After this past weekend’s (Sat. March 30, 2019) UFC Philadelphia event, one of the biggest questions within the mixed martial arts (MMA) community is – who will Justin Gaethje face next?

“The Highlight” pulled off a spectacular first-round knockout win over Edson Barboza. Now, the ex-World Series Of Fighting (WSOF) lightweight champ might only be a win or two out of the 155-pound title picture. The UFC asked on Instagram who fans would like to see Gaethje fight next.

UFC featherweight star Jeremy Stephens threw his name in the hat for a 155-pound jump up to face “The Highlight” next:

Jeremy Stephens declares his interest in fighting Justin Gaethje via the UFC’s Instagram page. #UFC pic.twitter.com/RjwMsYUAs4 — Steven Rae (@StevenRaeMMA) April 1, 2019

The prospect of a fight between Gaethje and Stephens is certainly an exciting one. Both men are proven knockout artists, and two of the more exciting fighters on the roster. However, Gaethje has made it well known he wants to fight up the lightweight rankings.

Given Stephens is un-ranked at 155 pounds, currently at featherweight, he simply doesn’t fit Gaethje’s criteria.

What do you think about a possible clash between Stephens and Gaethje?