Jeremy Stephens Isn’t Mad At UFC Mexico City Crowd

Jeremy Stephens holds no ill will towards the UFC Mexico City crowd for their antics.

This past Saturday night (Sept. 21), Stephens and Yair Rodriguez shared the Octagon. While fans were expecting a barn burner, what they got was a 15-second No Contest. That’s because Stephens couldn’t continue after “El Pantera’s” fingers swiped his eyes. Mayhem ensued as garbage was being thrown by those in attendance. UFC commentator Brendan Fitzgerald ended up taking cover under his desk.

Stephens Responds To Hostile UFC Mexico City Crowd

Speaking to MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin, Stephens insisted that he isn’t upset with his treatment in Mexico City.

“No, I like beer – they were throwing beer,” Stephens told MMA Fighting on Monday. “I get it. Trust me, I get it. I know how the Mexican crowd was, I knew they were booing me. I love that situation. I actually love being the underdog or the bad guy. I totally get it.

“It would have been the same thing if I won. I would have knocked him out, I’m always jumping over [the cage], hugging my wife, who knows what would have happened. Nothing I can do. It’s out of my control.”

Stephens believes the hostility comes with the territory.

“I just felt bad for the people who were trying to protect my family and the other people, because some of those people ended up getting hurt,” Stephens said. “I heard Carla Esparza had a beer thrown on her before she even came out. That’s not class at all, but that’s expected when you go to another country. They’re rivals and crazy fans.

“I actually kind of embrace that chaos. It was just one of those weird nights. I don’t hold any ill will.”