Jeremy Stephens On Yair Rodriguez Rematch: Sweet Dreams To This Kid

Jeremy Stephens is confident he will knock out Yair Rodriguez at UFC Boston.

The two of them fought in the main event of UFC Mexico City where the fight ended in just 15 seconds due to an accidental eye poke. Now that the fight is rescheduled, and only set for three rounds, Stephens believes the two of them will be going for the knockout and it won’t be him.

“It brings a whole different fight,” Stephens said in an interview with Karyn Bryant (h/t MMA Junkie). “[The first fight] was a five-rounder, and going into that fight, the mentality was a little bit different. But then coming straight here to a three-round fight, it’s going to be a little more vicious. It’s a different type of fight now, so it’s going to be everything swinging – everything’s going to be swinging to put the lights out.”

Jeremy Stephens says now that there are only three rounds, everything he throws will have bad intentions on it. He also knows Rodriguez and many people try and outpoint in a three-round fight, which he says won’t happen. Instead, he believes he will knock out the Mexican and has a message for him.

“I think my mindset going into the last one, I was really kind of wanting to whoop his (expletive) for 25 minutes and kind of put him at that make-him-want-to quit stage,” Stephens said. “This time, three rounds to do so, guys are always squeaking by, outpointing me with these decisions, these rounds, and I’m chasing them. But I think everything that I’m going to throw is going to be bad intentions in order to put his lights out.

“I’m bringing in the closer – like, you’re bringing in the right-hander. Everything is going to be a bad intent. It’s going to be vicious, and I’ve got the cardio to back it up – so sweet dreams to this kid.”