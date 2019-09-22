Jeremy Stephens Sends A Message To Yair Rodriguez After Eye Poke

Jeremy Stephens was looking to return to the win column in the main event of UFC Mexico City. There, he was taking on Yair Rodirguez in a pivotal featherweight bout.

Yet, the fight only lasted 15 seconds as Rodriguez poked Stephens in the eye. ‘Lil Heathen’s’ eye got so bad that he couldn’t open it after five minutes and the fight was ruled a no-contest.

Now, after the fight, Jeremy Stephens had a simple message for Rodriguez.

Tonight's No Contest in the #UFCMexico main event left @panteraufc questioning the severity of the eye injury. Here's @LiLHeathenMMA's response from the hospital moments ago: pic.twitter.com/tLMNvnQgFL — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) September 22, 2019

“Yair you think I’m faking bro? You’re the one who poked me in the eye,” Stephens said (h/t BJPENN.com). “Let’s run it back in four or five weeks, two weeks, whatever. I’ll be ready. Just a deep scratch, a deep bruise You’re the one who poked me. Let’s run it back motherf*cker. Let’s go.”

It seems likely the two will run it back sometime soon as it was a fight many fans were anticipating to see. When they will is unknown, but UFC Boston recently lost their co-main event so that could be a logical option.

For now, Jeremy Stephens’ eye needs to heal and once it is healed, as Stephens says, he wants to run it back with Yair Rodriguez.