Jeremy Stephens To Yair Rodriguez: ‘If He Don’t Die, It Don’t Count’

Jeremy Stephens has some bad intentions for Yair Rodriguez in the co-main event of UFC Boston on Friday. It is the rematch of their UFC Mexico City main event that ended in just 15-seconds due to an eye poke.

After the fight, Rodriguez said Stephens wanted a way out of the fight. Now, they get to actually fight where ‘Lil Heathen’ says if Rodriguez doesn’t die, it doesn’t count.

“I feel good,” Jeremy Stephens said after open workouts (via BJPENN.com). “Cool as a cucumber. Calm like a bomb. Ready to go off. I’m gonna kill this kid. If he don’t die, it don’t count. That’s what I’m thinking. It’s always personal. It’s always personal when you fight, this kid’s trying to take money off my kid’s table. What if I was coming into your house, taking food off your table and smacking your kid? That’s the way I look at it. How would you feel if I was to do that? Personal? F**k yeah, it’s personal.

“It’s a fight. You only get one cheque if you lose, you think this is a game? You think this is a sport? It’s not a sport, it’s fist fighting bro. I’m fighting for my blood, I’m fighting for my family every time I step in there.”

It is no doubt an interesting fight for the division, but Jeremy Stephens is confident he will win this fight and do so impressively. Especially now that he says it is personal.