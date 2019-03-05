Jeremy Stephens Wants Spot On UFC 238 Card In Chicago

Jeremy Stephens is already looking ahead towards his next fight.
Stephens competed on the UFC 235 card this past Saturday night (March 2). The proven veteran took on rising prospect Zabit Magomedsharipov. While the bout was close, Magomedsharipov ended up taking a unanimous decision victory. Stephens doesn’t appear to be too down after the loss as he’s looking to get back on the horse in short order.
Jeremy Stephens Targets UFC 238 In Chicago
Stephens took to his Instagram account to make a case for competing on the UFC 238 card in June:
First off I want to say thanks to my wife, kids and family, coaches, teammates, friends, and fans! I will continue to live as a champion inside and outside of the octagon and surround myself with championship likewise personals. There is no doubt in my mind that I always show up, I bust my ass inside and outside the octagon and bring in my world class A Game and championship mindset. I feel sometimes I suffer these set backs because God knows I’m that type of person who will learn and comeback stronger and do something bigger, greater than myself, and find strength in the struggle. I hold my head high like a champion knowing what my limitless capabilities are. I would like to ask @ufc @danawhite @seanshelby for a quick return in June for Chicago with a game opponent who wants to fight, so I can get back to winning ways! I’m blessed to walk out of the fight happy, healthy, and in great spirit! I’ll be back in the gym after this week and ready to return with something big! Thanks for all the love and support it means the world to me! God bless everyone, and at the end of the day numbers don’t lie people love tuning in to watch human highlight reel knockout artist-Jeremy Stephens👊🏽
Stephens has lost two straight after going on a three-fight winning streak. He’s in search of his first victory in over a year. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on Stephens’ next bout.