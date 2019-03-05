Jeremy Stephens Wants Spot On UFC 238 Card In Chicago

Jeremy Stephens is already looking ahead towards his next fight.

Stephens competed on the UFC 235 card this past Saturday night (March 2). The proven veteran took on rising prospect Zabit Magomedsharipov. While the bout was close, Magomedsharipov ended up taking a unanimous decision victory. Stephens doesn’t appear to be too down after the loss as he’s looking to get back on the horse in short order.

Jeremy Stephens Targets UFC 238 In Chicago

Stephens took to his Instagram account to make a case for competing on the UFC 238 card in June:

“I would like to ask [UFC President Dana White and Sean Shelby] for a quick return in June for Chicago with a game opponent who wants to fight, so I can get back to winning ways! I’m blessed to walk out of the fight happy, healthy, and in great spirit! I’ll be back in the gym after this week and ready to return with something big! Thanks for all the love and support it means the world to me! God bless everyone, and at the end of the day numbers don’t lie people love tuning in to watch human highlight reel knockout artist – Jeremy Stephens.”

Stephens has lost two straight after going on a three-fight winning streak. He’s in search of his first victory in over a year. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on Stephens’ next bout.